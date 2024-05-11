Female Kogi Varsity Students Strip Lecturer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Down To His Boxers

A senior lecturer at the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, was, on Friday, stripped down to his boxers, following accusations of making sexual advances towards a female student.

The lecturer (full name unknown), according to The Nation reportedly angered female undergraduates from the institution’s English Department, where he lectures, upon learning of his alleged misconduct.

They insisted on his public humiliation, declaring that “his actions have caught up with him.”

The lecturer was however spared further embarrassment by the collective efforts of the school’s security unit at the Adankolo mini campus.

However, during interrogation, the lecturer implicated his colleagues, suggesting that they provided him with names of students to “pass or fail” based on their relationships with such female students.

Contacted, the university’s spokesperson, Daniel Iyke, confirmed that the management was aware of the incident and had initiated an investigation.

“The thing is that the university has its own internal mechanism for taking care of it.

“The report has been brought to the attention of the Vice-Chancellor, and he has set up a body to look into it.

“This was done immediately and the report or the outcome will be made known as soon as it comes out.

“At this point, this is all I can volunteer,” Iyke said.