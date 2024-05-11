I Claimed Ooni Is My Father To Get His Attention, Not To Defame Him – Skit Maker Begs For Forgiveness

A yet to be identified skit maker, who claimed in a viral video that he is a son of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has finally apologised to the traditional ruler.

It was gathered that in the first video, the young man accused the monarch for hiding him with his mother with an instruction that he should stay discreet.

He added that the Ooni’s silence on his identity as a prince compelled him to make the video.

He said: “Oba Enitan Ogunwunsi is my father. He hid me with my mother with a clear instruction that I must not reveal myself.”

Reacting to the video on Thursday, Moses Olafare, the spokesman for the Ooni in a statement disclosed that the man in the viral video had engaged in impersonation, noting that the matter had been reported to security agencies for further action.

According to video monitored by PUNCH, on Friday, the man was seen apologising to the traditional ruler, saying tha he had earlier seen the Ooni in a dream in 2022 engaging him in a discussion after which he gave him a wrist bead.

He claimed he had another dream involving the Ooni a month ago.

He said: “I have a reason for creating that video. In 2022, I found myself beside the Ooni in my dream, engaging in discussions. Initially, I was unaware that it was a dream because Kabiyesi gave me the bead on my wrist. However, when Kabiyesi raised my hand, that was when I woke.

“Upon waking, I was perplexed about how I had encountered the Ooni of Ife but later concluded that he is the father of Oduduwa land. Dreaming about him is not unusual or inappropriate. I have never dreamt about an Oba before; typically, I dream about governors, not an Oba.

“Three days after this dream, I travelled to Ile-Ife in an attempt to meet the Ooni. Despite all my efforts, I could not see Kabiyesi, and I departed in the evening after spending the entire day at the Ooni’s palace.

“I created the video after returning home from Ooni’s palace because I sensed there was a significance behind the dream I had about him. Additionally, I produced music with the hope that when Ooni sees it online, he may extend an invitation to me.

“Furthermore, I reached out to someone in Canada to recommend a contact who could facilitate a meeting with the Ooni. The person recommended to me, guided me through certain protocols, but all attempts to meet the Ooni or have him listen to my music proved unsuccessful.

“A month ago, I dreamt of the Ooni once more, and I pondered what significance it might hold. As a creator of skits, I decided to produce the final skit to further emphasize my desire to meet the Ooni. This is why I referred to the Ooni as my father in the video.

“My esteemed father, please do not be displeased with me. I did not create the video to defame you; rather, I made it to attract your attention so that I could narrate my dream to you and hopefully meet you.

“Nevertheless, you remain my father because you are the father of Oduduwa land. I implore Nigerians not to spread my video to defame the Ooni, as its purpose was to seek his attention.”