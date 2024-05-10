Bandits Kidnap Kogi Varsity Students

Bandits, on Thursday night, invaded and abducted some students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara, Okene in Kogi State.

The gunmen, according to eyewitness report, entered the university around 9pm while the students were reading for their upcoming exams.

The source said that the bandits came in through the bush, went into three lecture halls and began to shoot into the air to scare the students.

“They trapped the students inside the halls and started taking them; the school was thrown into total confusion as fear-stricken students in other halls scurried to safety, scampering in various directions.

“By the time local security guards and the conventional security men at the gate engaged the bandits, they had already succeeded in abducting some students.

“But the efforts minimised the damage as the attackers didn’t go beyond the first three halls,” the source said.

The students, the source said were preparing for their first-semester examination expected to commence on Monday, May 13, when the bandits struck.

An anonymous student said that he and some colleagues ran to the bush and hid there for “more than an hour.”

“We only ventured out when everywhere became quiet,” he said.

CUSTEC’s Vice Chancellor, Abdulraman Asipita, confirmed the incident but refused to give details of the number of students abducted.

“I don’t talk to journalists on incidents like this, but I want you to know that we are on top of the situation,” he said, as stated by News Agency of Nigeria.