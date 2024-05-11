Fubara Makes Executive Order Moving Rivers Assembly Sitting To Govt House



Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has issued an executive order moving the sitting of the State House of Assembly to the Government House.

The document was sent to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Boniface Onyedi, on Friday.

The gazette dated December 14, 2023, cited the explosion recorded at the State Assembly on October 29, 2023, as the reason for the relocation.

The Governor said the sitting of the state parliament will henceforth take place at the government house until the assembly complex, which was affected by fire in October, is renovated.

“That on the 29th day of October 2023, a fire incident occasioned by unknown persons burned and damaged the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That the Hallowed Chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly in its present state is unsafe and constitutes a threat to the lives of the staff and the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and thus not conducive for the business and proceeding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That it is expedient to carry out urgent repairs, renovation, and reconstruction of the burnt and damaged chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That it is further reasonable to ensure that the business and proceedings of the Rivers State House of Assembly are not impeded and frustrated.

“Now therefore, I, sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Governor of Rivers State this 30th day of October 2023, pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) hereby issue, order, and direct that all proceedings and business of Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the Auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt until the repairs, renovation or reconstruction of the chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly are completed,” the gazette reads.

The gazetting of the order comes in the wake of a renewed political crisis in the oil-rich State.