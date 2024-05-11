The Kogi State Government, on Friday, disclosed that nine students have been confirmed missing after the attack by gunmen on Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara.

Recall that the gunmen invaded the university around 9pm on Thursday and abducted students who were preparing for their examinations.

State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, told newsmen that the state has deployed security operatives and hundreds of local hunters into the bushes in pursuit of the kidnappers.

He added that security agents have also been positioned around the school.

“Hundreds of local hunters, who understand the terrain, as well as the conventional security agents, are currently combing the area to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students who were kidnapped from their classrooms.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kidnap Kogi Varsity Students

“So far, nine students have been reported missing and we hope to rescue them as soon as possible.

“We wish to assure students, parents and the entire people of Kogi that the government is on top of the situation and all the abducted students will be rescued alive.

“Governor Usman Ododo has also directed that security agents be positioned around all tertiary institutions in the State,” Fanwo stated.

He further commended the local hunters and other security agents for engaging the abductors on the night of the invasion.

According to him, their gallantry and dedication ensured that the kidnappers did not have a field day.

“We won’t submit to terror. We shall prevail by God’s grace,” he said.