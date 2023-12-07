Fixing Additional Headlamps On Your Vehicle, Tricycle Is An Offence – Police Warn

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned that fixing additional headlamps on vehicles and tricycles is an offence.

The Force Public Relations Officer noted this in response to a query via X on Thursday.

The user, @ Rhema had asked “I have a question please. My friend who is a Keke rider met your men on the road last night. They stopped him and ask him why he used led light on hi Keke instead of original one and again using it to partially cover plate number. Is that an offence?”

Issuing his reaction, Adejobi detailed that such cases could be treated as either a traffic or criminal offence depending on the magnitude of the alteration.

He also disclosed that it is an offence for vehicle owners to cover the number plates of their cars in any form.

“Yes. It’s an offence to fix additional headlamps on your vehicle or bikes, and cover your number plate in any form. You see many vehicles with more than 20 headlamps. This is not allowed. It’s an offence.

“It could be seen as a traffic offence or criminal offence depending on the motif or magnitude of such alterations on your vehicle identification or documents,” Adejobi posted.