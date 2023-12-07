“I Didn’t Turn To Cat To Escape Arrest” – Sunday Igboho Debunks Claims Over DSS Raid

Popular Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho has finally spoken out about rumours that he transformed into a cat during a midnight raid on his home by the Department of State Services (DSS) in July 2021.

In an Interview with Punch on Wednesday, the Yoruba nation agitator denied the report, saying that nothing like that occurred during the DSS raid.

He added that the security agency fired sporadically during their visit, killing multiple cats.

Sunday added that the DSS wanted to either kill or arrest him.

He said: “It is true that some cats were killed during the attack? Because the DSS just kept firing bullets in all directions. I was rearing cats as pets, and I had many of them in my house. So, anything or movement attracted sporadic gunshots.

“Their mission was to either kill me or arrest me and take me to an unknown destination, but the Almighty God is greater than anybody in this world, including the despotic ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“My God and providence put Buhari to shame with the lawless invasion of my home because they all failed to achieve what they came for. I didn’t turn into a cat to escape.”

“I wouldn’t know that because the DSS stormed my residence at midnight, causing fear and commotion in the whole of the Soka area of Ibadan and releasing a volley of bullets for several hours.

“In that atmosphere of confusion and violence, how do you expect me to be checking if they came with herbalists or pastors? There couldn’t have been time for that.”