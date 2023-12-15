Wizkid Allegedly Received $24.5 million To Perform In Saudi Arabia

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, was allegedly paid $24.5 million dollars for a performance in Saudi Arabia, according to a Twitter user.

According to a recent post by @mk_tizzle, Wizkid was paid a significant sum for the performance.

The Twitter user gave a precise amount at first, then acknowledged that it was incorrect and changed it.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the singer wore an outfit worth millions of naira for the Saudi show.

In response to this revelation by the social media user, concerned individuals have flooded the post’s comment section to share their reactions.

See some reactions below:

@shollybizzle_: “$24.5 mil . Get your facts right ejeh.”

@datboi_mimi: “Get your fact right bro, it’s more than that.”

@Alabifrosh: “$25m bro!! Don’t just post without a proper research.”

@Ayomide_rill: “Jeez davido and Adeleke net worth.”

SEE POST: