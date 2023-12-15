IPOB: S’Court Insists Nnamdi Kanu Must Face Trial, Overturns A’Court Judgement

The Supreme Court has upheld the Federal Government’s appeal challenging the verdict of the Appeal Court which dismissed the charges against Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex court held that the lower court was wrong and that the trial court couldn’t try him because the prosecution violated his rights.

In a judgment prepared by Justice Garba Mohammed, the court condemned the invasion of Kanu’s residence, declaring it irresponsible.

Justice Mohammed held that, there is no law in the country stopping a trial based on the violation of the rights of a suspect.

He said: “If the police should destroy the house of a suspect to obtain exhibits, should that diverse the court against entertaining the offence?

“His remedy should be the way of civil proceeding. Proceedings can’t be stopped on account of the violation of the rights of the suspects; that is not our law for now.

“We decided not to go with the court of appeal. Though we condemned the violation of his rights, Nigeria must redeem its image and adhere to the rule of law. If a person has been granted bail, why did you invade his house? That is irresponsible. You shouldn’t blame him for running.

“No legislation in the country stripped the trial court of the jurisdiction to go ahead with Kanu’s case, despite the illegal action of the FG.

“The law must take its course. The Court of Appeal was wrong that the trial court couldn’t try him. The appeal is allowed, and the cross-appeal is dismissed.”