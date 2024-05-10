Former Nigeria International Star, Babaginda, Wife Hospitalised As Brother Dies In Auto Crash

Former Super Eagles winger and President of Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), Tijani Babangida and his wife has been hospitalised.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tijanni’s younger brother and 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup winning player, Ibrahim Babangida also died after involving in the same ghastly accident along Kaduna-Zaria Road on Thursday.

The Secretary General of PFAN, Emmanuel Babayaro made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

Babayaro said: “Comrades! Let’s us be in prayers for our president, Tijani Babangida, who just had a ghastly accident along the Kaduna-Zaria road.

“Ibrahim Babangida, his brother died on the spot from the accident while President (Tijani) and his family were taken to the hospital.

“May the soul of Ibrahim Babangida Rest In Peace with God, amen.”

“As a Muslim, he will be buried according to Islamic rights tomorrow (today) after the Jumat prayer.”

READ MORE: Super Eagles Legend Allegedly Defrauds, Arrests Businessman

Late Ibrahim Babangida, 47 was part of Nigeria Golden Eaglets of 1993 that won the FIFA U17 World Cup alongside Kanu Nwankwo, Oruma in Japan. During his playing time, he featured for Stationery Stores of Lagos, Katsina United before joining Volendam of Netherlands in 1997.