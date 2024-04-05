How to be an Indomie Ramadan Winner on the Ramadan with Indomie Radio Show

Ready to be a part of the Indomie Ramadan Radio show?

To mark the holy month of Ramadan, leading noodles brand, Indomie Instant Noodles is sponsoring the popular Islamic radio show, Ramadan with Indomie (Ramadan tare da Indomie) on Freedom FM and Capital FM radio stations. The sponsorship of the engaging and enlightening programme that features Islamic stories and teachings, affords participants the opportunity of being rewarded, in the spirit of generosity that is befitting of the season of Ramadan.

The sponsorship of the programme is part of a nationwide campaign by Indomie Instant Noodles that includes free Indomie meals and drinks from the famous Indomie Mobile Kitchen at various mosques across the country, as well as a grand opportunity to host Iftar meals for loved ones, courtesy of the brand.

So, for those of you in Kaduna and Kano where it first kicked off, here’s how you can participate and stand a chance to win exciting prizes on the 15 minutes’ radio show:

1. Tune In:

Make sure to tune in to the live radio show, airing daily on Freedom FM, Kaduna and Capital FM, Kano to catch the 15-minute programme.

2. Listen and Engage:

The show anchor shares inspiring Islamic stories and teachings, providing moments of reflection and enlightenment. Stay engaged throughout the show and get ready to participate in the interactive quizzes that follow for a chance to win big.

3. Answer the Quizzes:

During the show, questions related to both Islamic teachings and Indomie will be asked. Dial in with your answers for a chance to win, or submit your responses via WhatsApp or SMS to the dedicated numbers.

4. Win Exciting Rewards:

Each day, three lucky winners will be selected to receive fantastic rewards! The first-place winner will have the privilege to host an Iftar meal for their family and friends, courtesy of Indomie. Second and third-place winners will each receive a carton of delicious Indomie Instant Noodles.

The Indomie sponsorship which is aimed at spreading joy and unity among faithfuls, will see winners get the chance to extend their hospitality by inviting other families to join them in the Iftar celebration.

So, tune in if you are in Kaduna and Kano to celebrate in the spirit of Ramadan.



