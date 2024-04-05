Court Convicts Bobrisky For Naira Abuse, Reserves Sentencing Till April 9

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, convicted controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky for abusing the Naira.

It was gathered that Justice Abimbola Awogboro convicted him after review of the case.

However, Bobrisky in his defense, told the court that he was not aware of the law on abusing the naira.

He said that he is a social media influencer with over five million followers.

The judge then told him that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

He said: “I know, My Lord. My Lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it again. I regret my actions.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the judge, reserved judgement on Bobrisky’s sentencing till April 9, ordering his remand in EFCC’s custody.

With the conviction, the crossdresser could either serve six months in prison, pay a fine of N50,000 or do both.

Section 21 (1) of the CBN Act 2007 states that: “a person who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable for imprisonment for a term not less that six months or to a fine not less that N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.”