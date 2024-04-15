Three Dead, Others Injured As Soldiers, Tricyclists Clash In Yobe

At least three persons have been reportedly killed while others sustained degrees of injuries after a military patrol vehicle allegedly crushed a Keke filled passengers in Yobe State.

An eyewitness, Adamu Hassan, told Channels Television, that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the popular Garin Alkali market via Gashua, the headquarters of the Bade Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “After the incident happened, the association of the Keke Napep riders mobilised and staged protests in some locations blocking the main road leading to Gashua, the headquarters of Bade local government area.

“The Army personnel who became furious returned and started shooting sporadically, unfortunately some protesters were injured and later evacuated to Specialist Hospital, Gashua for medical attention.”

Also reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Bade Local Government Area, Ibrahim Babagana, said that three persons were confirmed dead while others sustained various injuries in the clash but they are doing all they could to calm the situation.

Ibrahim said: “You may be aware that the clash is between Keke Napep riders and the Army.

“As I am talking to you, three persons have been confirmed dead while others sustained injuries.

“I and the emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman are doing all we could to calm the situation for now.”