Army To Probe Officers Involvement In Hotel Manager’s Death In Abia

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered for a thorough investigation into the death of a hotel manager in Abia State, Achimugu Etubi.

It was gathered that some officers of the Nigerian Army, allegedly tortured Etubi, which resulted to his death.

However, INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the alleged tortured is coming, following a report of a Nigerian Air Force cadet, Emmanuel Onyemereche, who reportedly drowned in the hotel’s swimming pool.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, in a statement made available by the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, expressed concern over the alleged unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel in the tragic death of the hotel manager.

Onyema added that as a result, the Chief of Army Staff directed an investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding Etubi’s death.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Army is deeply concerned by the alleged unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel in the tragic death of a hotel manager in Umuahia, Abia State, as reported in some online media.

“In response to this unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff has promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the facts and bring to book, anyone found culpable.”

“The NA extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased manager, Achimugu Etubi, and the Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet Emmanuel Onyemereche and assure the public that every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served.

“The Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and, therefore, any personnel found culpable of wrongdoing will face appropriate legal sanctions.

“The Nigerian Army is resolute in its pursuit of truth and justice, and we will keep the public informed about the investigation.”