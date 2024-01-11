Nigeria Army Arrests Fake Soldier In Nasarawa

The Nigerian Army has arrested a fake soldier in Awe, headquarters of Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

This was confirmed in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lafia, on Thursday, by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

Nansel said that the suspected criminal was arrested following painstaking efforts by officers of the command.

He said: “On the 6/1/2024 at about 1739hrs, one Muhammed Haladu ‘M’ of behind Ozas Hotel, Karu Abuja was arrested on full military camouflage at Awe LGA by two soldiers who came home on pass and handed him over to the Police at Awe Division.

READ MORE: Gunmen Kidnap Four Nasarawa University Students

“The suspect claimed to be a soldier attached to 231 Battalion Biu, Borno State, but investigation proved otherwise. The criminal defrauded unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of securing employment in the Nigerian Army.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect attempted to join the military but couldn’t, thus, went to military barracks to purchase the uniform he is using for his nefarious activities.”

“On 10/01/2024 at about 1130hrs, acting based on credible information, operatives of the Command’s Anti robbery team on intelligence-led Patrol along Fadaman Bauna intercepted a group of three young men suspected to be armed robbers riding on an unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle.

“The hoodlums abandoned the motorcycle and took to flight on sighting the Policemen, but were given a hot chase.

“Consequently, one Kabiru Alhaji Yusuf was arrested while two others escaped. A search was conducted on him where one AK 47 riffle and a motorcycle were recovered as an exhibit.”