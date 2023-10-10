Gunmen Kidnap Four Nasarawa University Students

No fewer than four students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, have been abducted by some unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the culprits invaded the students’ residence in Angwan Kare, a settlement within the Keffi Local Government Area, on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the abduction to Channels Television during a telephone conversation today.

Nansel said that the State Police Command received a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday, reporting an attack by gunmen on a house in Angwan Kare.

He said: “The command is aware of kidnapping at about 12:55 am as a distress was received that a house located at Angwan Kaare, Keffi was invaded by unidentified armed men.”

The police PRO added that efforts to trail the perpetrators after combing the area were unsuccessful.

He, however, assured that a manhunt had been launched to rescue the students.

“The police in collaboration with the military, responded accordingly and combed the area, but to no avail.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the culprits with a view to rescue the victims unhurt,” Nansel said.

The victims are all first-year students of the school, identified as Rahila Hanya from Science Laboratory Technology; Josephine Gersho, Computer Science; Rosemary Samuel from Business Administration and Goodness Samuel from Geography departments, respectively.