Gunmen Demand N4m Ransom To Release Kidnapped NYSC Members In Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits who abducted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), members have made a demand that must be met before the captives can regain their freedom.

Recall that eight prospective corp members were abducted by the bandits along a highway within Zamfara State last Friday.

The young people were said to be travelling with an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital to Sokoto State, to take part in the mandatory National Service when the bandits struck.

The bandits are demanding for the sum of N4 million as ransom to release the abducted persons.

Emmanuel Etteh, father of one of the kidnapped victims, Glory Thomas, revealed that he received a call from the bandits using their own phone number.

They notified him about his daughter’s abduction and demanded a payment of N4 million to ensure her safe release.

“They called me with her number, demanding the sum of N4 million. They allowed me to speak with my daughter because I asked how they wanted us to pay and my daughter said we should contact the AKTC.

“Since that time, they have not called and I have not spoken with my daughter. I don’t know if they have released them but my daughter has not called me,” the man said.

However, according to Leadership, a military source who preferred anonymity confirmed the kidnap, pointing out that a rescue team was currently combing the forest to rescue the victims unhurt.