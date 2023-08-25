“I’ll Be Back Stronger” – Tobi Amusan Vows After 100m World Title Defeat In Budapest

Former world champion, Tobi Amusan, has vowed to come back stronger next year after she lost her world women’s 100m hurdles tittle to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams on Thursday night in Budapest.

Recall that Williams, the 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing in 2015, timed 12.43 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.44sec) with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze (12.46).

According to Amusan in a post-race interview with journalists after the game, said it was quite “a journey getting into the final” despite all she had gone through in the last couple of weeks.

“It has been God, my team and my family,” the 2022 gold winner told reporters.

She thanked all her fans for supporting her through the ups and downs, promising that she will be back stronger.

Amusan hopes to get her “medal” back next year.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out,” she said.

Few weeks ago, Amusan was cleared of doping violations with the provisional suspension on her lifted ahead of the championship.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended the Nigerian sprinter for three missed whereabouts failures.

The suspension was announced after it was discovered that Amusan had missed three drug tests within a 12-month period. This charge carried a two-year suspension term, even if an athlete has never failed a drug test.

However, the disciplinary Tribunal announced the verdict which stated, “Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period”.