Oleksandr Usyk Beats Tyson Fury To Win Historic Undisputed Tittle

Oleksandr Usyk defeated British giant, Tyson Fury by split decision to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Fury began well but was given a standing 10 count and saved by the bell after an Usyk onslaught in the ninth round.

In a tense wait for the scorecards to be read out, the British boxer appeared convinced of victory before a stoney-faced Usyk broke down in tears when he was confirmed as the winner.

The scorecards reads 115-112 and 114-113 for the Ukrainian, with a third judge scoring it 114-113 to Fury.

It means this will be the first time for the 35 years old to be defeated in a fight, in a 16-year professional career.

Fury, in his reaction during a post match interview, said: “I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority.

“It was one of the daftest decisions in boxing. I’ll be back.

“I’m not going to sit here and cry and make excuses.”

Usyk takes the WBC belt from Fury, to add to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection.

The 37-year-old remains unbeaten and is the first boxer in almost 25 years to stand tall as the sport’s sole heavyweight world champion.

“Thank you so much for my team. It’s a big opportunity for my family, for my country,” Usyk said afterwards. “I’m very happy.

“My people will be very happy I think, it’s a big win, not only for me, it’s a big win for my country, for soldiers who now defend my country.

“I think my father now is watching over me and is very happy. Dad, I love you. I can, you told me I can”, Usyk said.