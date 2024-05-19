‘They’re Behaving Like Sore Losers, We’re Unbothered” — Presidency, APC React To Atiku, Obi’s Planned Alliance



The Federal Government, at the weekend, dismissed the planned alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

According to the Presidency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not bothered about the planned alliance, noting that the President was not losing sleep over alliance plots by Atiku and Obi.

Recall that last week, Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour (LP) held a private meeting with Atiku and some other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Abuja.

Obi also met separately with former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, sparking speculations about a possible coalition for the 2027 general elections.

Also, on Friday, Atiku, PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, stated that if the PDP decided in 2027 that it was the South-East’s turn to field the presidential candidate and selected Obi, he would readily offer his support.

“I have said repeatedly, and I even said it before the 2023 general elections, that if the PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South, or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it. As long as it’s the decision of the party, I will abide by it. I contested the 2023 presidential ticket, because it was thrown open to all members of the party.

“If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East, and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him,” Atiku declared in a recent interview with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service.

He added that a merger between the PDP and LP was possible. Atiku stressed that party members would decide their fate in the 2027 general elections. The former Vice President mentioned that his recent meeting with Obi might indicate a possible alliance leading up to the 2027 general elections.

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, reacting to the alliance plot, said the Federal Government was not worried about the planned merger or alliance. According to him, anybody could decide to collaborate and meet.

He stated that the question, for him, was what happened after the talk and numerous meetings.

“The government is not thinking about them at all. We are focused on delivering on the mandate handed over to President Bola Tinubu. With the good works the government is doing, he is already the toast of Nigerians.

“So, they will continue to support him. Just a few days ago, the Federal Government inaugurated three critical gas infrastructure projects in Imo and Delta states to drive the country’s gas sector. The projects are the ANOH-OB3 CTMS gas pipeline and ANOH gas processing plant in Assa, Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State.

“The President also inaugurated the expansion of the AHL gas processing plant 2 gas project in Kwale, Delta State. The social security programme is ongoing. The Compressed Natural Gas project is there as well. Dry farming initiatives have taken root, and so many other projects that will benefit Nigerians are either ongoing or in the pipeline.

“Tell me, how will the meeting of those two men be an issue? No, we are not worried at all. The government of President Tinubu is focused and not disturbed,” he said.

Also reacting, senior presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu and his administration were not bothered by the politicking going on by Atiku and ‘his gang of desperadoes.’

He said, “We are only surprised that they are plotting just one year after an election they lost. They are still behaving like sore losers.

“We are not bothered by the games they are playing, as they are revealing their mindset. They are mere politicians who only think about the next election.

“President Tinubu is a true statesman who is concerned about fulfilling his promises to Nigerians.

“At the moment, he is very busy resetting the economy of our country for the better, laying the foundation that ought to have been laid decades ago.”

Nze Chidi Duru, Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), welcomed the idea of a rumoured merger, saying it will help to further deepen the concept of democracy in the country.

Duru, however, expressed reservations that the duo’s dream could become a reality.

He said, “It is good for democracy. It will give Nigerians more options to choose from. For me, I am up for anything that will deepen democracy, other than the usual ones we have been having.

“However, I doubt if such an arrangement could come to fruition.”

Also speaking, the National Publicity Director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, said the ruling party was not losing sleep over Atiku and Obi’s ‘unholy alliance.’

He said, “In a democracy, meetings between politicians are not forbidden. As long as their meetings are not designed to derail democracy, there is nothing wrong with that. Obi’s meeting with Atiku and others is nothing to make the APC lose its sleep. You talked about the party being under pressure. How? These are parties that are increasingly losing grip and support. They are probably in a panic situation.

“Now, they want to sit and look at what to do to increase their support base ahead of 2027. But, that is too long a time to go. We don’t talk about crossing the bridge until we get there. By that time, if they feel like coming out to merge, that will even be better for democracy. But, whatever they resolve by 2027, we are going to beat them hands down.”