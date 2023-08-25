Budapest 2023: Tobi Amusan Loses As Jamaica’s Williams Wins 100m Hurdles World Title

Defending champion Tobi Amusan lost her world women’s 100m hurdles crown to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams on Thursday in a shock win in Budapest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Williams, the 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing in 2015, timed 12.43 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.44sec) with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze (12.46).

However, Amusan and 2019 winner Nia Ali were never in the hunt, finishing sixth and last respectively.

Recall that Amusan was cleared of doping violations with the provisional suspension on her lifted ahead of the championship.

Last month, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended the Nigerian track and field athlete for three missed whereabouts failures.

The suspension was announced after it was discovered that Amusan had missed three drug tests within a 12-month period. This charge carried a two-year suspension term, even if an athlete has never failed a drug test.

Disciplinary Tribunal announced the verdict which stated, “Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period”.

In the final on Thursday, Williams, running in the outsider’s lane two, rose at the final hurdle alongside Camacho-Quinn and Harrison.

A loss in the final for Amusan who looked out of form after a turbulent preparation period means that as it stands, Team Nigeria is yet to record a medal on Day 6 of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Amusan was a huge medal hopeful as the world hurdles champion enjoyed a superb run of form and set the current world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon and a world title that followed in a record time of 12.06.

She also retained her Commonwealth Games title with a new Games’ record of 12.30s and defended her Diamond League title in a record-breaking season that saw her set impressive records and win the Nigerian, African, Commonwealth, World, and Diamond League titles.