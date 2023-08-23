Unstoppable Amusan Qualifies For World Athletics Championship Final

World Champion Tobi Amusan has continued her title defence at the World Athletics Championship on a fine note by finishing first in Heat 2 of the semi-final with a time of 12.56s to book her place automatically in the final of the World Athletics Championships.

Recall that the 26-year-old record-breaking Nigerian athlete won the Heat 5 to qualify for the semi-finals on Tuesday, August 22, at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

She ran 12.48 seconds to beat her closest rivals Megan Tapper from Jamaica who finished second in 12.51s, and Australian Michelle Jennek who finished third in 12.71s.

However, today, Amusan won heat 2 to ensure that she maintained her drive to defend her world title which she won in Oregon, the United States last year.

During the race in the semi-finals clash, Jamaican Ackera Nugent was on course to finish ahead of the Ogun-state born athlete but the Nigerian star was resilient enough to win the heat for the second time in a row at the 2023 World Athletics Championship.