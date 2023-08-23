94-Year-Old Man Allegedly Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl In Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 94-year-old man identified as Mohammed Abubakar, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Tappare, a community in Ganye, headquarters of Ganye Local Government Area of the state.

The police in the statement on Wednesday evening, signed by the command PRO, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said that the suspect, a herbalist, has the reputation of deceiving young females by giving them sugar and other sweet items.

“It happens that on August 12, 2023, while the victim was passing by the suspect’s house, he called her into the house and took advantage of her by having an unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Investigation so far reveals that the suspect, while committing the act, rubbed some concoction in form of perfume on the victim, which made the victim ill after the incident,” the statement added.

It said the girl opened up on the incident when questioned by her mother about her illness, after which the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ganye.

“The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, who frowns at the ugly incident, has directed the officer in charge of Family Support Unit of the command to take over the investigation and ensure the deligent prosecution of the perpetrator,” the Police assured.