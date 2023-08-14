Imo Police Arrest Two For Alleged Rape Of 11-Year-Old Girl

The Nigeria Police in Imo State, have arrested two suspected rapists, Abalake Chika and Uchenna Jude over the defilement of a minor, 11-year-old Onyemetu Anurika.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Chika, 42 is a native of Umuokochi, Umuezeawula, in Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA of Imo State and Uchenna Jude, 25 years, is from Umuakuntu, in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo.

It was gathered that the two men were alleged to have had canal knowledge of the minor in her father’s house any time the father went out for work.

According to the police spokesman, Henry Okoye, a medical examination of the victim shows that the minor’s vulva was injured.

He, however, stated that further investigations are ongoing and the alleged suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

He said, “Sustained follow up to a case of defilement reported at Ihiagwa Police Divisional Headquarters, Owerri on 10/08/2023, by the father of the victim, an 11-year-old Onyemetu Anurika of Umuakuntu, Umuoduagu, in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, resulted to the arrest of two young men namely; 1. Abalake Chika ‘m’, 42 years, native of Umuokochi, Umuezeawula, in Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA of Imo State and 2. Uchenna Jude, ‘m’, 25 years of Umuakuntu, in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, by the detectives of the Division.

“The duo suspects who were alleged of severally having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor in her father’s house any time he went to work are cooling their heels at the Division’s custody where a preliminary investigation is ongoing. Subsequently, they will be transferred to SCIID Owerri for the continuation of a discreet investigation.

“Meanwhile, medical reports revealed that the victim has a severe injury in her vulva as a result of defilement and the minor has opened up to her father and the Police narrating how the duo suspects defiled her repeatedly.”