BBNaija All Stars: “Neo Begged Me To Stay With Him” – Tolanibaj Says She Feels Embarrassed Doing So

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Tolanibaj has claimed fellow housemate, Neo Energy begged her to be with him but makes it look like she is the desperate one.

Recall that on Tuesday evening, Neo threatened to “remove” himself from the “situation” if Tolanibaj does not stop “embarrassing” him by fighting with other female housemates for flirting with him.

However, in a chat with Adekunle, Tolani claimed Neo begged for her affection but later flipped it to say she is the one embarrassing him.

She said, “When I add 2 plus 2 together and I’m seeing what I’m seeing, he (Neo) will now come and lie that there is nothing between him and other female housemates that they are just friends.

“Now, I’m looking stupid. So, I feel like it’s a situation of me constantly being embarrassed. I have removed myself for about four times but he apologised but there is a repeating cycle. He begs me to stay with him but then later he flips it and say that I’m the one embarrassing him when I’m the one seeing you guys getting cosy.

“Let him just tell me what the f*ck it is. Simple. Let me know what’s going on and let me remove myself. So, I feel embarrassed that I stayed [in a relationship with Neo] longer than I should because from week 1, I don see am (his true nature).”