Neo Threatens To Quit Relationship With Tolanibaj Over Excessive Jealousy

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure has threatened to “remove himself” from his relationship with Tolanibaj after she got into a fight with Ilebaye on Tuesday.

Tolanibaj hurled abuses at Ilebaye after she saw her hugging and touching Neo but Ilebaye responded by calling her “shameless” for fighting over a man.

After the fight, Neo and Tolani got into a heated argument in the bathroom.

During the argument, Neo said: “What the f*ck do you think you are doing? I’m going to totally remove myself from this relationship.

“It doesn’t make sense anymore. I keep telling you over and over. And you act like you don’t get it. Do you know who you are? Do you forget who you are?”

Tolanibaj responded: “I’m tired of playing a fool.”

Neo cut her off harshly asking “Playing fool to what? Why didn’t you pour that anger on me?”

Tolanibaj said: “I have done it so many times. I’m tired.”