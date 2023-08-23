Makinde Gifts N70m Prado Jeep To Saheed Osupa

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has presented a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV to veteran Fuji musician, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, popularly known as Saheed Osupa.

Osupa revealed this in an Instagram post where he was captured behind the wheels of his new car serenading the governor for his wonderful gesture.

The clip displayed the moment the 54-year-old Fuji maestro was presented the car by representatives of the Oyo state governor.

He captioned the video: “Promise made and fulfilled!

“Thank you, Governor Oluseyi Makinde Of Oyo State. Excellency ti se kinni yen @seyi_amakinde.”

The luxurious ride presented to Osupa is reported to be part of Makinde’s “reward system for creativity, recognition of Oyo state indigenes who are doing excellently well in all spheres of life and the entertainment industry.”

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwNRokbsdPs/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==