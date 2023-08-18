Gov. Makinde Approves Release Of Car Loans For Public School Teachers In Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the immediate release of car loans for primary school teachers across all zones in the State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, coordinating director of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Jacob Dairo, made the disclosure in a statement.

He said the loan, which was to be disbursed in tranches, is coming as palliative to cushion the effects of the economic crisis in the nation on teachers.

Dairo stated that the Governor also directed that there should be no favouritism in the loan scheme.

The coordinating director advised the beneficiaries to use the loan for the intended purpose.

He said the facility, to be granted by financial institutions, is to be redeemed within 40 months.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Salihu Abdulwaheed, expressed readiness to work with all stakeholders in the education sector.

The commissioner gave the assurance when he visited the Directorate of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board on Thursday.

Abdulwaheed who said the state government would, in due course, recruit more teachers into the basic education sub-sector, added that the government would ensure staff training for all-round success.