‘APC Will Rule Nigeria For Sixty Years’- Ex-Kaduna Speaker

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would rule Nigeria for 60 years.

Zailani made this known on Thursday when he led a delegation of former members of the House of Representatives to visit the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Zailani remains optimistic about the APC’s future under Ganduje’s guidance.

He said, “We have no doubt in our mind that you (Ganduje) will lead this party to continuously forming government in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for more than 60 years. We know you can do it and we have absolute confidence that you can do it. As you can see, we are representing the country because all six geopolitical zones are adequately represented here.

“We may not be in the House of Representatives now. But we want to tell you that all of us have the energy, the vision and the interest of the party at heart, so we are offering ourselves for any party assignments.

“With this, we know from one of us, that you may have a special place for either the legislators or former members of our forum because we saw what you have done with one of our members who was your immediate past commissioner for finance.

“We want you to do more by possibly picking one of our ladies to work within the APC.

“We will continue to pray for you to show our solidarity and our support.

While appreciating the gesture, Ganduje charged the delegation on the need to consistently execute every constituency project promised to their people, stressing that they are the dividends of democracy that people at the grassroots often identify with.

“It is your responsibility to consolidate the National Assembly, whether you are inside or outside. The psychological thing that binds you together should continue. That is why we are so happy with the legislative projects in their constituencies, even though some may ask why constituency projects. But an ordinary voter, even though your main function is to make laws and oversight functions, will like to see something on the ground.

“He doesn’t think how legislation is affecting his life or how oversight function is affecting his life. But he can easily see a constituency project whether it is a borehole, whether the building of a school building or clinic and so many other things. So we think it is very important, whether you’re from third, fourth or fifth legislation, to see to your constituency project when you are elected. You will feel very happy and satisfied.”