50-Year-Old Man Stabs 4-Year-Old Stepson To Death In Jigawa, Says “He Can’t Afford To Feed Someone’s Child”

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Adamu, 50, for allegedly killing his 4-year-old stepson in Unguwar Dinya village, Roni Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, August 17, 2023, said the suspect used a sharp object to slaughter the boy.

“On 8/8/2023 at about 2130hrs, an ugly information was received from Unguwar Dinya in Roni LGA of Jigawa state, that on the same date at about 1942hrs, one Salmanu Umar ‘m’ age 4yrs of Unguwar Dinya village was seen covered with blood with a deep cut on his throat with a sharp object, done by unknown person,” the statement read.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer, Roni Division, rushed to the scene of crime and conveyed the victim to General Hospital Kazaure for treatment, later died while receiving treatment

“On investigation, one Ibrahim Adamu ‘m’ age 50yrs of Unguwar Dinya village Roni LGA, who is a husband to the deceased’s mother, was arrested in connection with the case.”

The PPRO said on interrogation at SCID Dutse, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence.

The suspect said he developed hatred for the child, because he cannot afford to be feeding another person’s child.

He said the suspect also confessed that he attempted to kill the child for the first time, but the attempt was foiled by the deceased’s mother who reported him to her in-law.

The spokesperson said the suspect has already arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law.