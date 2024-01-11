Amotekun Nabs Man For Defiling 9-Year-Old Girl In Osun

A 30 year old man, Dada Isiaka, has been arrested by operatives of Amotekun in Osun State for the alleged defilement of a 9 year old girl.

In a statement made available on Thursday, by retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the State’s Commander of the anti-crime agency, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at the scene of the crime.

Adewinmbi explained further that Mr. Dada reportedly lured a minor, around Aogun Compound in Ada, to an uncompleted building in the area and allegedly raped her.

He said: “The girl raised alarm when she was being raped and when residents rushed to the scene of the incident, they met her with blood coming out of her private part.

“The residents apprehended the suspect on the spot and called the attention of Amotekun operatives to the incident.

“When the Amotekun officers took the suspect in for questioning, he admitted that he committed the offense.”