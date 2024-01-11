Ini Edo Sparks Dating Rumour Amid Birthday Message To IK Ogbonna

Experienced Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has generated a lot of conversation with her birthday message to her colleague and purported lover, IK Ogbonna.

There were rumours last year that the actress and colleague were dating.

Cutie Juls, an Instagram blogger, claimed that the couple is seriously dating and that their relationship is known to their colleagues.

Among the few famous people that showed up for IK Ogbonna’s mother’s funeral last year was Ini Edo.

As he celebrated his birthday today, Ini Edo took to her Instagram page to demonstrate her affection for him, seemingly serving as confirmation.

She commended him for being great, kind, sweet, brave, loving, intelligent, and possessing the purest heart, and she referred to him as her king and her love.

She prayed for the Universe to align with him and rained more prayers on him.

“It’s world Okeosisi day. Happy birthday, king! You are amazing, kind, sweet, brave, loving, smart, to me, an Old wise man and above all … you have the purest of heart. May the universe align with your every dream and may the goodness of your heart attract only and all the goodness of this world, and may Your days be filled with peace, Joy, and laughter… Happy birthday My love @ikogbonna”.

Taking to her comment section, IK Ogbonna also expressed love for her as he appreciated her for the birthday message.

“Thanks.

Love u always”.

Okiemute wrote, “Happy birthday our love

Delonyii wrote, “I’m here for the 3rd picture. Fire and brimstone”.

Oladipo Caleb wrote, “Perfect match, happy birthday”.

Neena 9ice wrote, “That comment you are looking for type it. Stop scrolling

Simi Gold wrote, “Wow make I no talk before them go say I dey do amebo

Kelly Lucy wrote, “If wishes do come through I would say I wish u both can get married already look like a couple