Tiwa Savage Joins Nollywood, Announces New Movie “Water And Garri”

Afrobeat musician and vocalist Tiwa Savage has revealed some shocking yet thrilling news.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram, that she would be featured in her debut movie, “Water and Garri,” which is scheduled for release later this year.

Upon release on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, she announced that the film will be viewed in more than 240 countries.

Taking to her social media platforms, Tiwa wrote:

“Guys, I’m so excited to announce that my first feature film #WaterAndGarri will be released this year through @primevideo and shown in over 240 countries and territories worldwide!

“This has been over two years in the making and I must say this is probably one of the most adventurous, fulfilling things I’ve done. I feel blessed and honoured to not only be making my debut as a lead actor but to have also executively produced this film.

“I honestly can’t wait to take you guys along with me on this next phase of my life and art. I’m just getting started. Huge love to Director @mejialabi. You made a masterpiece! Also Producer @J_adesanya @missamadi.”

SEE POST: