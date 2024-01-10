Portable Sparks Reaction Following Birthday Message To His Baby Mama

Nigerian controversial singer, Portable has posted a message on Instagram wishing one of his baby mama, Ashabi a happy birthday.

She has consistently and publicly shown her support for Portable.

Given their apparent cordial relationship, his public birthday greeting to her does not come as a surprise.

Despite being mostly kind and considerate, Portable’s note to his baby mama caused quite a stir due to one particular statement.

It reads:

“Na money de make woman fine no be say I love you”.

Some netizens questioned his message in the comment section, as they expressed that they did not understand his message.

Here are some of the comments;

simplyblinkz wrote “The caption is not captioning”

bright _herself wrote “I read this caption like 10 times before I understand what he was trying to figured out and immediately I remember my 001 song that says love is sweet o when money enter love is sweeter”

pricelessdeola wrote “What did I just read “no be say I love”

esthersky_77 wrote “Ok u been no love her or what.? Which one be no be say u love her”

iamyeinu1 wrote “Is my eyes paining me fe did I just read?”

