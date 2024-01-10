Daniel Regha Reflects On The Conflict Between Tiwa Savage And Davido

Daniel Regha, a controversial figure on Twitter, has offered his thoughts on the recent online battle between Afrobeat singers Davido and Tiwa Savage.

The vocalists’ continuing feud began when Teebillz criticised Davido for mistreating his family and harassing his baby mama, Tiwa Savage.

Teebillz pledged to teach the Grammy nominee a lesson, stating that his family will be the last he will disrespect.

In response, Daniel Regha took to his X account, where he stated that Davido’s participation in drama had become a regular occurrence.

Even though Teebillz hasn’t disclosed what happened, Daniel asserted that his comments support the claims made by Davido’s critics in the past.

He remarked how disappointed he was because the artists are friends outside of the music business.

In his words: “Davido keeps getting involved in drama, it’s become a pattern. Tee Billz is yet to disclose what happened, but his statements reaffirms what people who had issues with Davido have said in the past. It’s really disappointing since Davido & Tiwa’s friendship goes beyond the music industry.”

