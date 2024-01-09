Tiwa Savage Files Complaint To Police Against Davido, Alleges Threat To Life

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian musician, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Ikeja, Adegoke Fayoade, about her ongoing feud with colleague Davido.

The petition is dated January 9, 2024, today.

In the petition, she stated that she shared an Instagram story with Sophia Momodu, Davido’s baby mama, and that Davido sent messages to her manager complaining about her.

She noted, Davido used disparaging language towards her and encouraged her not to worry.

After Ifeanyi’s passing, Tiwa Savage retaliated by telling the singer not to get in touch with her again because she believes she has shown Davido and his kid Imade enough love and support.

Savage stated in the complaint that common acquaintances of her and Davido called her to query what she did to the singer, and that he was badmouthing her and portraying her as the aggressor in her relationship with Sophia.

She added that she is currently experiencing online and offline harassment as a result of this.

In the case she filed against Davido, Tiwa Savage wrote:

I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing situation involving myself, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage and MR. DAVID ADELEKE popularly known as Davido.

On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophia Momodu on my Instagram Story- a feature on Instagram which allows you to put up a post for twenty-four hours, and MR. DAVID ADELEKE sent messages to my manager who’s also part of his management team that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words to my person.

I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE’s message and told him not to reach out to me especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter, Imade and more importantly when he lost his son.

The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to MR. DAVID ADELEKE that he’s upset that I choose to maintain a relationship with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu who he’s having issues with and also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor. He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to “becareful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up”.

This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment not just to me but also members of my team. The actions of MR. DAVID ADELEKE are unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and are also in contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

I therefore would like to make this complaint, and to state that in the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or any member of my family, I will like the members of the Nigerian Police Force to hold MR. DAVID ADELEKE responsible.

I am available to answer any questions or provide any additional information regarding this matter. Please find attached screenshot images of the exchange between myself and MR. DAVID ADELEKE for your perusal.

Thank you in anticipation of your prompt response and attention to this matter.

See below;