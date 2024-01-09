Rita Edochie Responds To Accusations That She Secretly Dislikes May

Rita Edochie, a well-known movie actress, has responded to unfounded rumours that she secretly despises May Edochie and want to evict her from their family.

The actress has explained why she is so positive about May.

Having gained notoriety for her public support of Yul Edochie’s estranged wife May, the veteran actress revealed that many people mistakenly believe that she secretly despises May.

In a rhetorical remark, she asked what she would gain from driving May away from her family.

Rita Edochie declared that she is fighting for the couple to reunite as husband and wife, as they have always been.

Rita wrote in part …

“ALL I AM FIGHTING FOR IS TO SEE THEM COME BACK TOGETHER AS THE PEACEFUL AND LOVING UNION THEY HAVE BEEN

AND IT MUST COME TO PASS IJMN

YUL IS A SON I LOVE SO MUCH AND I CAN NEVER SPEAK ILL OF HIM OR TROLL HIM ONLINE, HOW CAN I DISLIKE MY OWN HUSBAND’S BROTHER?

MY ONLY PROBLEM IS “YOU KNOW WHO” AND I WILL NOT KEEP QUIET UNTIL THE YOKE IS BROKEN..

AS FOR QUEEN MAY, HEAVEN KNOWS MY LOVE FOR HER CAN NEVER BE MEASURED SO I REST MY CASE FOR NOW…”

See post below …