“He Had A Massive Temper” – Victims Recount Ordeal From Late TB Joshua (Video)

Victims of the late renowned preacher, Pastor Temitope Joshua, have spoken about their trauma at the hands of the late cleric.

In a video circulating online, victims who talked with the BBC described how he would slap them for the smallest cause and put them through so much suffering.

One of the victims stated that one must ask his permission before using the gent.

Another, who worked for him as a publisher, described how he once slapped her for failing to publish an article on time, while another regarded him as a hot-tempered.

According to them, the late clergyman desired to control everyone and would consider it an honour to be slapped by him because he was next to Jesus.

“One of my jobs was writing articles for the church. He asked if I had published it and I said NO and he slapped me.

TB Joshua had a massive temper.

If you didn’t run you would receive a big slap and I witnessed that severally.

He would say it is an honor to be slapped by him because he is next to Jesus.

He wants to control everybody, everything”.

