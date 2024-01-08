BBNaija Star, Chizzy Francis Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Chizzy Francis, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija’s Shine Ya Eyes episode, was engaged in a terrifying car accident.

The reality TV personality revealed this on Monday via a post on his Instagram page, adding that God had given him another chance.

Posting a video of the wrecked car, Chizzy claimed he came out unscratched and was baffled by what had happened.

He further disclosed the accident had occurred three days ago.

READ MORE: If Marriage Ends, Change Of Name Should Be Optional – Mary Njoku On Yul Edochie’s Marriage Saga

In his words;

“3days ago God gave me a second chance, and I’m making every moment count. Surviving the unimaginable, thriving against all odds. Strength comes not from what you can do, but from overcoming what you thought you couldn’t.

“Every scar tells a story of survival and resilience. It was indeed a fatal one but how I came out from the car with zero scratch is still what I can’t explain.”

SEE POST: