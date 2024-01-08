Yul Edochie Recounts Unforgettable Birthday Experience

Yul Edochie, who is still ecstatic over his birthday celebration, has written an appreciation post for his colleagues.

The Nollywood actor and movie producer revealed his delight on Instagram about how his colleagues joined together to honour him with posts, prayers, greetings, and more.

He added that his social media channels have been on fire since Sunday, with people flooding their pages with photos, prayers, and well wishes for him.

Declaring he had no idea where to begin, he thanked everyone for their love.

He composed,

“Wow!

THANK YOU, MY PEOPLE.

I want to thank everyone who celebrated me yesterday and still celebrating me. It has been amazing. My Nollywood colleagues came out in mass to celebrate me, with posts, prayers messages and so much more.

Thank you, my people.

I appreciate each & and every one of you.

God bless you all.

May celebration never cease in your lives.

My fans & friends, in Nigeria, Africa & beyond, the love from you all has been overwhelming.

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok & other social media platforms have been on fire since yesterday with my pictures, prayers, and good wishes. My WhatsApp is filled with messages, I don’t even know where to start from.

Thank you so much.

Thank you.

I haven’t been able to reply to all the messages and respond to all the posts.

I’m still doing so.

If I don’t respond to yours or I don’t come across it, no vex, just know that I love and appreciate you all. May you all be celebrated this way all the days of your lives.

THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU”.

