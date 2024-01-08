BBNaija Lilo Aderogba Responds To Pregnancy Suspicions Over Her Recent Photos

Lilo Aderogba, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has addressed pregnancy rumours following her recent pictures.

The reality star wished her followers a good Sunday on her Instagram page, where she also posted pictures of herself wearing a large outfit that may pass for a maternity gown.

Many people asked if she was expecting a child in her comment area.

One Ms Abanyame while commenting under her post asserted that the photos are giving her pregnancy vibes.

She wrote, “Is it my eyes that are deceiving me or our Lilo is pregnant? It’s giving pregnancy vibes.”

Henrietta Itell wrote, “I thought it’s only me who saw it o”

Ms Abanyame further pointed out how chubby her face is, “No be only you see am sis. See how chubby her face is looking”.

Lilo responded to them making it known that she wasn’t expecting any child as she doesn’t have a lover. She told her fans to give her a man first before talking about pregnancy.

“At least give me the man first before talking about pregnancy”.

