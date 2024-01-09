‘I Made Wrong Decision’ – Wike Seeks Forgiveness Of Rivers Over Fubara

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says he is fallible thus it’s inevitable for him to make mistakes.

Wike asked the people of Rivers State to forgive him for foisting his successor, Siminalayi Fubara on them.

Recall that during the 2023 general election, Wike anointed Fubara as his preferred candidate for the governorship position in Rivers State.

However, the relationship between the duo has become sour in recent months as the tussle for power between them heightens.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had stepped in to make peace between the Wike and Fubara.

However, addressing his followers at a gathering in Rivers, Wike said he made a decision that might be unpalatable.

“I’m not to say I’m perfect or that every decision I’ve taken is right. I’m a human,” he said.

“I may have made decisions that may not be palatable to everybody but in my position I was influenced to accept it.

“And you accepted it and it turned out to be bad, pls forgive me. Forgive me,” the Minister pleaded.