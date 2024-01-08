“I Have No Regrets Making Fubara Rivers Governor” – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that he has no regret making Siminalayi Fubara the governor of Rivers State.

The former governor made this known on Sunday while speaking at a New Year luncheon he organised in his residence, Rumueprikom, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Wike noted that he and some other leaders of the state picked and worked for Fubara’s emergence as the governor because they believed he was capable of consolidating his legacy.

He said: “Felix Obuah was in my team as chairman of the party. My predecessor seized Obua’s property, everything he owned, land, schools and hotels. The wife cried to him but he told his wife, ‘Don’t worry if it is the will of God, there is nothing you can do. He stood firm. They took everything he had.

“He was one of the frontrunners in the 2023 governorship election. I told him in my house to step down so that he wouldn’t run. He looked at me but I said you won’t run. He said if that was what I was saying, he wouldn’t run. But I say you will be DG, go and campaign for that election.

“I say you must be DG, and he said if that is what you want I will go and do it. And he did it. I see all kinds of things going on. They are talking evil about him. But he is here and he will still be here.

“Those, who open their mouths to talk don’t know anything. I was the one who paid for the forms for anybody who wanted to run for elections as governor, House of Assembly and National Assembly. Let one person raise his hand and say he bought forms.

“We say we are all family members with no need for acrimony. Don’t spend your money, we will agree on who will run. The day we made the final decision, the Chairman of the elders’ council nearly collapsed.

“Let’s allow everybody to be part of it because we belong to one Rivers State. If I had wanted, nobody would have stopped me. Nobody had what it takes to even be near me.

“And to God be the glory, I don’t regret what I did and I will never regret what I did because I want the unity of this state for us to forge ahead. If I wanted an Ikwerre man, nobody would have stopped me”.