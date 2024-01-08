Abductors Of Seven Family Members Demand N30m Ransom

The kidnappers of seven family members in Abuja have given condition to release the victims.

Information Nigeria reports that the family members were kidnapped from their home at Zuma 1 in Bwari Central ward of the council on Friday.

One person was killed while two policemen sustained gunshots injuries in an attempt to stop the kidnap of the victims.

However, the kidnappers have reached out to those close to the victims, demanding N30 million ransom before the victims will be set free.

A source close to the victims, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday, disclosed that a contact was established on Saturday, in which the bandits’ leader called through a phone and demanded the ransom.

He said the negotiator tried to explain the state of the nation and the concomitant cash crush which would make it difficult to meet the demand to the bandits, but their leader was having none of it and he abruptly ended the call.

They are however still waiting to hear from the bandits, as their leader could not be reached on phone again after the conversation.