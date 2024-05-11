Cybersecurity Levy: TUC Slams Members Of PDP, LP, NNPP In National Assembly Over Their Silence

The Trade Union Congress has berated the opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly over their quietness on controversial cybersecurity levy.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria, directed financial institutions to implement a 0.5 per cent charges on electronic transfers.

The apex bank noted that deductions would go to the National Cybersecurity Fund which would be administered by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Osifo, in his reaction to the directive on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Friday night, wondered why the opposition lawmakers who are representatives of the people are yet to take a stance on the controversial policy.

The TUC President also accused ruling party, All Progressives Congress of making life more difficult for the Nigerian people.

He said: “Where are the opposition parties in the National Assembly? Where are the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP members?” the visibly angry Usifo questioned.

“Even if the ruling party today wants to suffocate Nigerians and the opposition, you hear nothing from them. It is really that bad.

“This kind of attitude where we don’t see bills like this in the newspapers that there is going to be public hearings, and we don’t hear any advertisement on major television channels that there is going to be a public hearing. What are they doing with the budget of the National Assembly?”