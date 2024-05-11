N80.2bn Fraud: ‘Only A Coward Thinks He Can Run And Hide; We’ll Smok You Out’ — EFCC Takes Swipe At Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has take a swipe at Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State over his disappearance and non-appearance in court.

The anti-graft agency is seeking to arraign Bello on 19 counts bordering on alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Last month, the EFCC declared the former Governor wanted over alleged financial crimes.

Earlier on Friday, Abdulwahab Mohammed, lead counsel for Yahaya Bello, former Kogi Governor, asked a federal high court in Abuja to give him four weeks to search for his client.

Mohammed added that the ex-Governor’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The court has also refused to vacate a warrant of arrest issued against Bello.

The Presiding Judge, Emeka Nwite, criticised Bello for filing applications despite his refusal to show up in court.

He described the actions of the former Governor as an attempt to truncate the case preferred against him by the EFCC.

The EFCC in its “Eagle Series” posted on X, wrote that “once the eagle is on your case, you cannot hide—you can only run, adding that it will smoke you out in a matter of time.

“Reason: The Eagle will smoke you out. It’s just a matter of time,” the anti-graft agency added.

“The world may be very big and Wide Only a coward thinks he can run and Hide But the Eagle will locate where you Reside In due time, you will bring yourself Outside The option now is left for you to Decide.”