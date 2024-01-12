VeryDarkMan Speaks On Davido And Tiwa Savage’s Feud

Popular social media critic, VeryDarkMan has responded to the ongoing drama involving Tiwa Savage and Davido, two worldwide artists.

He reaffirmed his opposition to bullying in his article, saying that Tiwa Savage was free to call the police if Davido had truly said something hurtful or menacing to her.

VeryDarkMan continued by saying that he wasn’t pleased with the circumstances on the ground and that he needed Davido’s assistance to get out of the predicament he was in with the Nigerian police.

In his words: “Tiwa this thing is something you guys can settle in your house. I don’t know what transpired and to be honest I don’t care but I feel like you people are taking this thing too far. Abeg abeg make una no distract OBO because I dey with police and I wan call am to send men.

“Tiwa you people are paddies. I was even jealousing you people’s friendship. What’s going on? Don’t let these online people make you scatter o.

“I don’t support any form of bullying or anything. If Davido said anything harsh to her, then it’s safe to call the police. She’s an international star. Davido is also an international star.”

