“No Gree For Terrorists, Perpetrators Of Insecurity” – Army Charges Nigerians

The Defence Headquarters has charged Nigerians to see the fight against insecurity as a collective work and used the viral social media slang, “No gree for anybody” to reduce the rate of unrest within the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, charged the people to stand their ground and prevent terrorist activities in 2024.

It was gathered that Buba urged Nigerians to be security conscious and report criminal activities to security agencies.

He said: “This year 2024, I urge citizens of this country to see security as a collective responsibility of all.

“Therefore, no gree for terrorists, and no gree for perpetrators of insecurity. You see something, you say something and we assure them of doing something, ” he said in pidgin English, asking Nigerians to stand firm against insecurity.

“The aim of our ongoing operations remains unchanged and clear even in the new year 2024. We aim to find and destroy the terrorist wherever they may be hiding to ensure their enduring defeat. This would deny the terrorist the ability to terrorize or hurt citizens across the country.

“Our operations indicate that we are hunting the terrorist commanders and their senior leadership. Indeed, from their topmost leadership to the lowest commanders are dead men walking and we will stop at nothing until they are dead or surrender.”

Recall that the Nigerian police force has issued a warning to its citizens not to use the recently trending slogan, “No gree for anybody.”

At the Force headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, issued the warning while parading a few suspects.

He said, many may see the word as normal while asserting how dangerous the slang could be in a security community.