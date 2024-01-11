Police Issue Warning To Nigerians Against Using The Viral New 2024 Slogan ”No Gree For Anybody”

The Nigerian police force has issued a warning to its citizens not to use the recently trending slogan, “No gree for anybody.”

At the Force headquarters in Abuja, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, issued the warning while parading a few suspects.

He said, many may see the word as normal while asserting how dangerous the slang could be in a security community.

In his words;

‘’The new slogan for 2024 for our young ones is ‘’No de gree for anybody”. We have been informed from our intelligence that the slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may cause problems across the country. Nor dey gree for anybody is being seen as just a normal talk but in security community we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crisis”

SEE VIDEO: