“You Learn, When I Got Good Lawyers Around Me” – VeryDarkMan Excited Amid Release From Police Custody

Popular Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan is ecstatic following his release from Nigerian police custody.

Recall that it was reported earlier that actress Tonto Dikeh took responsibility for his arrest.

In an earlier video, VeryDarkMan claimed that an anonymous person had filed a legal complaint against him for cyberbullying as he was on his way to FCID Area 10 in Abuja.

However, after posting pictures of the activist in police custody, Tonto Dikeh asserted that she was the one who filed the case against VeryDarkMan.

She wrote; “Let it begin. When a child thinks he is grown enough to talk to elders, you never engage just act.”

VeryDarkMan was seen with his solicitors in a recent video that is going viral online, indicating that he is no longer in police custody.

He said; “You know the vibe, when I get these good lawyers around me, everybody is gonna learn and will learn the hard way.”

Watch the video below;